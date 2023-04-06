Sigma Planning Corp Sells 142 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.