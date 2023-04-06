Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,667 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.