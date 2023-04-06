Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,667 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.
About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF
The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
