Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,078 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

