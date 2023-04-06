Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,276 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

