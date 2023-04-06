Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,266 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,407,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

