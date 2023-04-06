Sigma Planning Corp Sells 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $555,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWN opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $163.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

