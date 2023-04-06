Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,318 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

