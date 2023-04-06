Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,408 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

