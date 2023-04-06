Sigma Planning Corp Sells 415 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $382,000. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $111.65.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

