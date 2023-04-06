Sigma Planning Corp Sells 51 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

