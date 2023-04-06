Sigma Planning Corp Sells 634 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.