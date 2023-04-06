Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE SNA opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

