Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.