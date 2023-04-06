Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

