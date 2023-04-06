Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.