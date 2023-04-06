Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.