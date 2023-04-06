Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

