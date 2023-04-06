The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.