The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.



