The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

