The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kroger stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

