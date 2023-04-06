The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 457.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 151,740 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.