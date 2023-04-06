Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $579.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.