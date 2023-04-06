Tobin Schilke Sells 3,201 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $102,912.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,952.03.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

