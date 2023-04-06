Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

TSCO opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

