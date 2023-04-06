Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

