Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TSN opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

