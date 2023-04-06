UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.