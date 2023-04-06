United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

