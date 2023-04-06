United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,572,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

UTHR stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

