Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

