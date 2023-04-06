Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after buying an additional 311,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $6,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

