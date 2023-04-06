Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

