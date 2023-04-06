Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.