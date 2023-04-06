Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

