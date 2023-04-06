Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $374.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.30. The company has a market cap of $279.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.