Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

