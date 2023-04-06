Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,877 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $333.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 44.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

