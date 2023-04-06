Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,078 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

