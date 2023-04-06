Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

RF stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

