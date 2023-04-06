Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 5,119 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,119 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

