Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

Hologic stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

