Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 802,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

