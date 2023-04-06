Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino Stock Down 0.2 %

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,116 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.34.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.