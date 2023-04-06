Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of OSH opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,352,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,973,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,105 shares of company stock worth $45,049,204 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

