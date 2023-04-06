Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

CASY stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.