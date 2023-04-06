Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

VLO opened at $135.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.