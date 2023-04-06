Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VLO opened at $135.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
