Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $202,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,571 shares of company stock worth $7,254,696. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.