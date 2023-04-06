Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $206,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
