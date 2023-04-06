Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $213,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $88,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 22.40%. On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

