Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.